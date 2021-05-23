The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.33.

BNS stock opened at C$79.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

