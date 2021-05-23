Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN stock opened at C$37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.