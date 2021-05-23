Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Shares of ABX opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

