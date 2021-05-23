National Bankshares Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

