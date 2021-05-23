Canaccord Genuity Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.58 and a twelve month high of C$19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.20%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

