Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $31.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $40.40 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $145.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

