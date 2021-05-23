Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.97 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

