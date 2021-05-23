Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.30 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Personalis stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 678,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Personalis has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

