Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce sales of $107.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $772.71 million, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

