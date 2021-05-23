Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.