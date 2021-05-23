Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.12 on Friday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.