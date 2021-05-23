Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

