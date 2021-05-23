Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCRI. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

