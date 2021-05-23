Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IBEX Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

IBEX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.