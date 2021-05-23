Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

