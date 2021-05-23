CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.22

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 3989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CommScope by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

