CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.63

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

