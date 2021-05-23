Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $19.70. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 5,565 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $889.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

