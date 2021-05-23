Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

MTEM opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,255,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,779. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.