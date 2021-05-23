Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

