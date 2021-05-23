Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.