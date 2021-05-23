Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 424.93. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

