St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $550.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 546.21 ($7.14), with a volume of 557689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 453.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

