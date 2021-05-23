Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $544.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $397.69 and a one year high of $568.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

