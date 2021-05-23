Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $98.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 130.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

