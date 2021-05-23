Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.25 ($77.94).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.03. Covestro has a 52-week low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

