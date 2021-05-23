HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €55.32 ($65.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.84. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

