JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €27.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.76 ($22.07).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.80 and a 200-day moving average of €15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.