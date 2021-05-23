Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT opened at €35.75 ($42.06) on Wednesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.