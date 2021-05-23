FY2021 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

