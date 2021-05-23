MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

