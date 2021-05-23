FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

