National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

TSE FM opened at C$27.34 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.22. The firm has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 650.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

