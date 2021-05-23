Puxin (NEW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Puxin has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $2.54 on Friday. Puxin has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

