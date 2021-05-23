Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIRC stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

