Morgan Stanley Raises Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $7.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.