Credit Suisse Group Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

