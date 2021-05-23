Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.82.

NYSE:TEX opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Terex has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,789. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

