LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.98) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 196.50 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

