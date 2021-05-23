Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Critical Contrast

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Terminix Global and Evolent Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolent Health 0 3 7 0 2.70

Terminix Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Evolent Health has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Evolent Health.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Evolent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% Evolent Health -26.79% -3.40% -1.62%

Volatility & Risk

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolent Health has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terminix Global and Evolent Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.21 $551.00 million $0.95 51.54 Evolent Health $1.02 billion 1.70 -$334.25 million ($0.38) -52.63

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Evolent Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Evolent Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Evolent Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

