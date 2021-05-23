Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

