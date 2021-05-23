The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.72 ($17.32).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.90 and its 200-day moving average is €13.06.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

