Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Raised to C$1.70

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CVE ADZN opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$142.89 million and a PE ratio of -34.06. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

