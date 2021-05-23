JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.23 ($23.80).

Shares of DEC opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.49. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

