Critical Analysis: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seagen and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 6 9 1 2.69 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $186.36, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 133.86%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Seagen.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93% Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seagen and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.18 billion 12.79 $613.67 million $3.30 46.47 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 58.87 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -9.37

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Seagen has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagen beats Scholar Rock on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1. It is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

