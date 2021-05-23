Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clarus Call Options (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 20 call options.

Clarus stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 79.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

