Agora (API) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

API opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.04. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

