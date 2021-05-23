Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

