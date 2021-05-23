Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.91%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

