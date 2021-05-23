Genetron (GTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

